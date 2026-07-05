AP Minister Lokesh to embark on six-day Korea tour from today

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT, Nara Lokesh, will undertake a six-day official visit to South Korea from July 5 to 11 at the invitation of the Republic of Korea, with the focus on strengthening bilateral ties and attracting investments to the State.
The invitation was extended by the Republic of Korea to enhance cooperation between India and South Korea. In a letter to the Minister, Chang Nyun Kim, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, said the official engagements were aimed at deepening bilateral collaboration and expressed confidence that the visit would further strengthen relations between the two countries.
Lokesh is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with representatives of various South Korean ministries, government agencies and leading industrial groups during the visit. On July 5, he will attend an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Seoul and address members of the Indian and Telugu communities.
The following day, the minister will participate in a roundtable meeting with South Korean technology startups and hold investment discussions with several companies. He is also scheduled to meet Takeshi Yokota, president of the Hyosung Heavy Industries Association, and Taehyung Lee, Vice-President of Seoul Semiconductor. On July 7, Lokesh will attend a dinner meeting hosted at LG Towers by Yoon Joo Koh, President of the LG Chem Global Strategy Center and Head of LG Overseas Companies. Senior executives from various LG Group companies are expected to participate in the meeting.
On July 8, he will take part in a roundtable discussion with representatives of the Korean Marine Equipment Association. On July 9, the Minister will meet Yui-Hye Cecilia Chung, South Korea’s Deputy Minister for Political Affairs.
On the final day of his engagements, July 10, Lokesh will hold investment meetings with representatives of various companies and participate in a roundtable organised by the Korea Automotive Industry Cooperation Agency.
He will also take part in a roadshow with Korean industry representatives to invite them to participate in the CII Partnership Summit 2026.