AP Minister Lokesh to embark on six-day Korea tour from today

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT, Nara Lokesh, will undertake a six-day official visit to South Korea from July 5 to 11 at the invitation of the Republic of Korea, with the focus on strengthening bilateral ties and attracting investments to the State.

The invitation was extended by the Republic of Korea to enhance cooperation between India and South Korea. In a letter to the Minister, Chang Nyun Kim, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, said the official engagements were aimed at deepening bilateral collaboration and expressed confidence that the visit would further strengthen relations between the two countries.

Lokesh is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with representatives of various South Korean ministries, government agencies and leading industrial groups during the visit. On July 5, he will attend an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Seoul and address members of the Indian and Telugu communities.