AP Tourism Minister Durgesh alleges conspiracy to target Dy CM Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh on Saturday alleged the existence of a larger conspiracy to target Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, destabilise the coalition government and incite caste and religious tensions in the State, while issuing a strong warning against those misusing social media to spread abusive and provocative content.

Addressing the media, Durgesh alleged that actor Prakash Raj and social media commentator Joseph Ravan were acting in coordination as part of a wider network to run what he described as a campaign against Pawan Kalyan and the coalition government. He claimed there was evidence, including audio recordings, indicating coordination between the two and said those behind the alleged conspiracy would soon be exposed.

The Minister questioned the source of funding for the alleged campaign and accused the duo of selectively targeting the present government while remaining silent on issues and alleged incidents that occurred between 2019 and 2024 under the previous YSRCP government. He also alleged that attempts were being made to create caste and religious divisions in Andhra Pradesh.

Praising Pawan Kalyan’s leadership, Durgesh said the Deputy Chief Minister was focused on rural development and tribal welfare.