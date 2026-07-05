Kuppam will produce gold with advanced mining tech: Andhra CM Naidu

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that gold will be produced in his home constituency Kuppam soon, using the advanced mining technology.
Addressing a public meeting in Kuppam town on Saturday, Naidu said he inaugurated the Jonnagiri gold mining project in Kurnool district recently.
“Once the gold mining project becomes operational, Kuppam will transform into Swarna Kuppam, and the region will emerge as a major gold mining hub in the country,” he said.
On development initiatives, Naidu said, “Dairy projects are being developed with a target of procuring 10 lakh litres of milk per day. The foundation stone for the Horticulture Hub under Purvodaya scheme in Madanapalle will be laid next month.”
About 30 projects and MoUs worth Rs 9,322 crore have been launched or signed during Naidu’s visit to his home constituency. Leading companies, including Adidas and a two-seater trainee aircraft manufacturing company have chosen Kuppam for setting up their units despite tough competition from other States, he revealed.
Go for rooftop solar power & use electric vehicles: CM
Naidu highlighted the growth of the dairy, food processing and poultry sectors, mentioning that the micro-irrigation model introduced in Kuppam had become a national example now.
He called for widespread adoption of rooftop solar power and use of electric vehicles to conserve petrol and diesel and protect the environment. “The people should embrace clean energy and sustainable modes of transport as it will reduce dependence on fossil fuels and help achieve the goal of a net-zero future,” he said.
Naidu said he had never believed in violence or murder politics, and asserted that he has always taken a tough stand against anti-social elements. The Chief Minister said he had fought against extremist forces, adding that he had even faced an assassination attempt at Alipiri because of his firm stand. He also highlighted that factional violence in Rayalaseema was brought under control during his earlier tenure as CM.
On the second day of his visit to Kuppam, he inaugurated CT Scan and dialysis centre at the Area Hospital. He also inaugurated ‘Swarna Kuppam-Swachh Kuppam’ entrance arch and took part in several programmes.