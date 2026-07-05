Kuppam will produce gold with advanced mining tech: Andhra CM Naidu

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that gold will be produced in his home constituency Kuppam soon, using the advanced mining technology.

Addressing a public meeting in Kuppam town on Saturday, Naidu said he inaugurated the Jonnagiri gold mining project in Kurnool district recently.

“Once the gold mining project becomes operational, Kuppam will transform into Swarna Kuppam, and the region will emerge as a major gold mining hub in the country,” he said.

On development initiatives, Naidu said, “Dairy projects are being developed with a target of procuring 10 lakh litres of milk per day. The foundation stone for the Horticulture Hub under Purvodaya scheme in Madanapalle will be laid next month.”

About 30 projects and MoUs worth Rs 9,322 crore have been launched or signed during Naidu’s visit to his home constituency. Leading companies, including Adidas and a two-seater trainee aircraft manufacturing company have chosen Kuppam for setting up their units despite tough competition from other States, he revealed.