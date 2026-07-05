Odisha Governor urges youth to harness indigenous tech at Guntur college event

VIJAYAWADA: Odisha Governor Kambhampati Haribabu on Saturday suggested young engineers to harness indigenous technology and innovation to position India as a global leader in emerging technologies.

Addressing the 38th Graduation Day and 11th Autonomous Graduation Ceremony of RVR & JC College of Engineering at Chowdavaram near Guntur, the Governor said the future would be driven by AI, Quantum Computing, Semiconductor Technology and Industry 5.0, and urged students to equip themselves with skills in these rapidly evolving fields.

The Union Government, he noted, provides 50% financial aid for semiconductor manufacturing projects, while State extend an additional 20% to 30% in incentives.

Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kancharla Gangadhara Rao urged students to keep pace with changing technologies by embracing research and innovation.