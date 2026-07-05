Raw material scarcity silences iconic Bobbili Veena in AP's Vizianagaram district

VIZIANAGARAM; The globally renowned Bobbili Veena, a symbol of rich musical heritage and craftsmanship, is gradually losing its voice due to the shortage of raw material. The historic instrument-making industry is now facing an acute shortage of raw material, especially jack (jackfruit/panasa tree) wood. Despite this crisis persisting for years, concrete solutions remain elusive on the ground, leaving local artisans in deep distress.

The making of the Veena “Bobbili Veena” popularly known as Saraswati Veena, a large plucked string instrument used in Carnatic classical music, started in the 17th century during the reign of Pedda Rayudu, the king of Bobbili Samsthanam who was a great patron of music.

Bobbili Veena is carved from a single piece of jack (jackfruit/panasa tree) wood by Sarwasiddi community artisans of Gollapalli under Bobbili Samsthanam.

Sarwasiddi hereditary artisans from Gollapalli have been continuing the tradition of making Veenas over the past three centuries.

Bobbili Veena is lost its glory after the emergence of electronic music instruments and digital sound system. Now, many people are considering the Bobbili Veena as a great masterpiece of art and are adorning to living rooms. Therefore, they have been making small Veena’s as gift articles with small jack wood.

Speaking to TNIE, Sarwasiddi Ramakrishana, in-charge, Bobbili Veena Manufacturing Centre, said, “We have been facing severe shortage of Jack wood for making Bobbili Veena. We have a requirement of at least 2,240 cubic feet of wood annually to sustain production. The jack wood was ready in the godown. However, the forest officials have not distributed yet due to various administrative reasons including recent transfers of the key officials,’’