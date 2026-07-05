Rayalaseema emerges as AP’s industrial growth engine.

VIJAYAWADA: The launch of the Rs 16,350-crore JSW Rayalaseema Integrated Steel Plant in Kadapa on Friday marked more than the beginning of another industrial project. It represented the latest milestone in a broader transformation underway across Rayalaseema, where the Andhra Pradesh government is seeking to rewrite the region’s long-standing development narrative through large-scale industrialisation, infrastructure expansion and private investment.
For decades, Rayalaseema was associated more with drought, water scarcity and outward migration than with manufacturing or industrial growth.
Despite its abundant mineral resources, vast land availability and strategic location connecting Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, the region remained on the margins of Andhra Pradesh’s industrial expansion.
That trajectory is now being changed by the Chandrababu Naidu government, which has placed Rayalaseema at the heart of its investment-led development strategy.
According to official government data, 172 projects approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) have attracted proposed investments worth Rs 4.58 lakh crore, with the potential to generate nearly 2.76 lakh jobs.
Together with 103 additional investment proposals signed during the CII Partnership Summit, the region’s investment pipeline now comprises more than 275 projects.
These projects have the potential to create over 3.57 lakh employment opportunities across Rayalaseema.
District-wise industrial clusterisation
Tirupati – Electronics & Space City: Tirupati is emerging as a hub for electronics, advanced manufacturing and export-oriented industries.
Sri City has become one of India’s fastest-growing electronics and HVAC manufacturing ecosystems, with investments from LG Electronics, Daikin, Carrier Global, RRP Electronics and several global manufacturers. Carrier Global’s Rs 1,000-crore facility alone is expected to generate around 3,000 jobs. Royal Enfield’s Rs 2,500-crore integrated manufacturing facility, comprising a production plant, testing track, R&D centre and vendor park, is expected to further strengthen the region’s automotive ecosystem. The government also envisions the region emerging as a future Space City.
Sri Sathya Sai – Renewable energy corridor: The district is attracting major renewable energy and industrial investments. Reliance Industries’ Rs 51,300-crore energy project, along with investments by Greenko, Chinta Green Energy, Adani Hydro Energy and HFCL’s defence manufacturing facility, is positioning the district as one of Andhra Pradesh’s largest renewable energy corridors.
Kadapa – Steel plant cluster: Kadapa is strengthening its position in steel and mineral-based manufacturing. Alongside the Rs 16,350-crore JSW Rayalaseema Integrated Steel Plant, the proposed IT cluster in Kadapa and electronics manufacturing ecosystem at Kopparthy are expected to diversify the district’s industrial base. Kurnool – Semiconductor & Drone City: Kurnool is emerging as a destination for semiconductors, logistics and renewable energy.
The Rs 22,976-crore Indichip Semiconductors project, the emerging drone ecosystem and the strengthening of the Kurnool Cluster are expected to establish the district as both a semiconductor hub and a Drone City.
Anantapur – Defence & aerospace manufacturing hub: The district is witnessing growing investments in defence, aerospace and advanced manufacturing, strengthening its position in Andhra Pradesh’s expanding defence manufacturing ecosystem.
Chittoor – Footwear manufacturing hub: South Korean footwear manufacturer Hwaseung has chosen Andhra Pradesh for its first manufacturing facility in India.
The Rs 898-crore project is expected to generate over 17,000 jobs, strengthening Chittoor’s role in labour-intensive manufacturing.
Annamayya – Global horticulture hub: The district is set to host the proposed Rs 1 lakh crore Global Horticulture Hub at Madanapalle, strengthening its agriculture and food processing ecosystem.
Nellore – Renewable energy & advanced materials hub: Nellore is attracting major investments in renewable energy and advanced materials, including Tata Power Renewable Energy’s ingot and wafer manufacturing facility.
Nandyal – Manufacturing & food processing hub: The district is witnessing investments across manufacturing, food processing, logistics and allied sectors, contributing to the region’s diversified industrial ecosystem.
Commercial production at Jonnagiri Gold Mines has also revived discussions on establishing a jewellery manufacturing cluster in Kurnool, while the proposed mega handloom cluster at Dharmavaram is expected to strengthen employment in the traditional textile sector.
Together, these district-specific clusters reflect the State government’s strategy of creating specialised manufacturing ecosystems across Rayalaseema region rather than concentrating the entire industrial development programmes in a few locations.