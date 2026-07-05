Rayalaseema emerges as AP’s industrial growth engine.

VIJAYAWADA: The launch of the Rs 16,350-crore JSW Rayalaseema Integrated Steel Plant in Kadapa on Friday marked more than the beginning of another industrial project. It represented the latest milestone in a broader transformation underway across Rayalaseema, where the Andhra Pradesh government is seeking to rewrite the region’s long-standing development narrative through large-scale industrialisation, infrastructure expansion and private investment.

For decades, Rayalaseema was associated more with drought, water scarcity and outward migration than with manufacturing or industrial growth.

Despite its abundant mineral resources, vast land availability and strategic location connecting Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, the region remained on the margins of Andhra Pradesh’s industrial expansion.

That trajectory is now being changed by the Chandrababu Naidu government, which has placed Rayalaseema at the heart of its investment-led development strategy.

According to official government data, 172 projects approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) have attracted proposed investments worth Rs 4.58 lakh crore, with the potential to generate nearly 2.76 lakh jobs.

Together with 103 additional investment proposals signed during the CII Partnership Summit, the region’s investment pipeline now comprises more than 275 projects.

These projects have the potential to create over 3.57 lakh employment opportunities across Rayalaseema.