Sai Krishna custodial death inquiry: Mother, uncle depose before Magistrate in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The magisterial inquiry into the alleged custodial death of 24-year-old youth Gade Sai Krishna held on Saturday, with the victim’s mother Vijayalakshmi, maternal uncle Nageswara Rao and maternal aunt appearing before the inquiry officer at the Sub-Collector’s office in Vijayawada and submitting their statements.

Speaking to the media after the inquiry, Vijayalakshmi made serious allegations against the police, claiming that her son was killed in police custody and that his body was subsequently disposed of to destroy evidence. She stated that the family had gone to Krishna Lanka police station after receiving information that Sai Krishna was being held there.

However, she alleged that then circle inspector SSVV Nagaraju did not allow them to see him and sent them back.

Vijayalakshmi appealed for justice and demanded a thorough investigation into the case. She alleged that her son was subjected to severe torture and claimed that several persons involved in the incident were yet to be arrested.