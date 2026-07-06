Andhra Pradesh government notifies street vending plans for 51 Urban Local Bodies

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards protecting the livelihood of street vendors while ensuring orderly, safe and citizen-friendly urban spaces, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has issued G.O.Ms.No.140 on Saturday approving and notifying Street Vending Plans for 51 Urban Local Bodies under Section 21(2) of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.
The notified plans cover key Urban Local Bodies across the State, including Kurnool Municipal Corporation, Nellore Municipal Corporation, Srikakulam Municipal Corporation, and several important municipalities such as Bhimavaram, Hindupur, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Tadepalligudem, Narsapuram, Nidadavole, Mandapeta, Pithapuram, Samarlakota, Peddapuram, Nuzvid, Vinukonda, Parvathipuram, Palasa-Kasibugga, Bobbili, Salur, Amudalavalasa, Badvel, Rajampet, Kadiri, Jangareddygudem, Kanigiri, Giddalur, Gudur and others.
The Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) stated that the preparation and approval of Street Vending Plans for the remaining Urban Local Bodies is in process and will be notified in due course.
This will ensure that the benefits of planned vending, livelihood protection, better traffic management, pedestrian safety and orderly use of public spaces are progressively extended across all ULBs in the State. As per the notified norms, street vendors should operate only through temporary and removable stalls and shall not erect permanent or semi-permanent structures in vending zones.
The notification marks an important milestone in balancing two critical urban priorities - livelihood security for street vendors and planned management of public spaces.
Street vendors form an integral part of the urban economy by providing affordable goods and services to citizens, particularly low and middle-income households.
At the same time, unregulated vending can lead to traffic congestion, obstruction of pedestrian movement, sanitation concerns and pressure on public infrastructure.
The notified vending plans seek to address these issues through a transparent, planned and legally backed framework.
Under the notification, the Government has approved vending plans prepared by 51 Urban Local Bodies and has laid down clear norms for street vendors, Urban Local Bodies and Town Vending Committees.
These plans identify vending zones, no-vending areas and regulated vending spaces, enabling cities to manage street vending in a systematic manner without affecting public convenience, traffic flow, pedestrian safety or urban infrastructure.
Vendors are required to ensure that their activity does not obstruct vehicular traffic, pedestrian movement, emergency access routes or visibility at junctions.
The notification also requires vendors to maintain hygiene, prevent waste dumping into drains or public spaces, and follow relocation instructions wherever required for road widening, infrastructure development, traffic management or public interest.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Ponguru Narayana, said that the initiative reflects the Government’s commitment to inclusive urban development.
“Street vendors are an important part of our cities and local economy.
The government is committed to protecting their livelihood with dignity while ensuring that roads, footpaths, junctions and public spaces remain safe and accessible for all citizens,” the Minister said.
Notified Street Vending Plans will bring clarity, fairness and order in the management of vending activities across Urban Local Bodies, Minister Narayana said.
The Minister further stated that the measure will help reduce uncertainty for vendors and improve public convenience.
“This is not merely a regulatory exercise. It is a livelihood-supporting and citizen-centric reform,’’ said the Minister.
Properly planned vending zones will help vendors conduct their business without fear of arbitrary displacement, while citizens will benefit from cleaner, safer and better-managed streets, he added.
As per the notified norms, street vendors should operate only through temporary and removable stalls and shall not erect permanent or semi-permanent structures in vending zones.
Principal Secretary, MA&UD, S. Suresh Kumar, said that the notification provides an implementation-ready framework for Urban Local Bodies.