Andhra Pradesh government notifies street vending plans for 51 Urban Local Bodies

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards protecting the livelihood of street vendors while ensuring orderly, safe and citizen-friendly urban spaces, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has issued G.O.Ms.No.140 on Saturday approving and notifying Street Vending Plans for 51 Urban Local Bodies under Section 21(2) of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

The notified plans cover key Urban Local Bodies across the State, including Kurnool Municipal Corporation, Nellore Municipal Corporation, Srikakulam Municipal Corporation, and several important municipalities such as Bhimavaram, Hindupur, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Tadepalligudem, Narsapuram, Nidadavole, Mandapeta, Pithapuram, Samarlakota, Peddapuram, Nuzvid, Vinukonda, Parvathipuram, Palasa-Kasibugga, Bobbili, Salur, Amudalavalasa, Badvel, Rajampet, Kadiri, Jangareddygudem, Kanigiri, Giddalur, Gudur and others.

The Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) stated that the preparation and approval of Street Vending Plans for the remaining Urban Local Bodies is in process and will be notified in due course.

This will ensure that the benefits of planned vending, livelihood protection, better traffic management, pedestrian safety and orderly use of public spaces are progressively extended across all ULBs in the State. As per the notified norms, street vendors should operate only through temporary and removable stalls and shall not erect permanent or semi-permanent structures in vending zones.