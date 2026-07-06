Andhra Pradesh tops in energy conservation mission with savings of Rs 1,145 crore

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards advancing India’s climate action agenda and promoting sustainable energy practices among young citizens, the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power, has partnered with the institution of Foundation for Agricultural Resources Management and Environmental Remediation (FARMER) and Municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) to implement a comprehensive Energy Efficiency Initiative across schools under MCD in the Civil Lines Zone.

Under the agreement, EESL will facilitate the adoption of effective energy management systems in selected MCD schools and provide energy-efficient appliances.

Commissioner Ashwini Kumar said the initiative, being implemented under the leadership of EESL Chief Executive Officer Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, would significantly contribute to India’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by reducing energy consumption, lowering carbon emissions and promoting sustainable lifestyles. According to EESL, the programme has helped generate annual monetary savings of over Rs 19,153 crore while avoiding peak power demand of 9,586 MW nationwide.

Andhra Pradesh and Delhi have emerged as pioneering performers. AP has achieved energy savings of 2,863 million units (MU) annually with monetary savings of Rs 1,145 crore, while Delhi has recorded energy savings of 1,192 MU and annual savings of Rs 703 crore.