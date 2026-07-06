Andhra Pradesh: YouTuber Bachalakura Joseph arrested again, under UAPA this time

VIJAYAWADA: YouTuber Bachalakura Joseph, popularly known as Prashna Ravan, was arrested by Gannavaram police on Sunday, and produced before a local court in connection with a case registered under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to sources, the police brought Ravan to the Gannavaram police station from Payakaraopeta on Saturday night amid tight security. A large contingent of police was deployed at the station to thwart any untoward incident following his arrest. The case was registered against him based on a complaint lodged by Jana Sena Party leader and Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation Director Garikapati Siva Shankar.

According to the complaint, Ravan allegedly made statements and indulged in activities that were detrimental to national sovereignty, integrity and public order.

The court sent Ravan to remand for 14 days. He will be shifted to Nellore jail.