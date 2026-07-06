Andhra Pradesh: YouTuber Bachalakura Joseph arrested again, under UAPA this time

VIJAYAWADA: YouTuber Bachalakura Joseph, popularly known as Prashna Ravan, was arrested by Gannavaram police on Sunday, and produced before a local court in connection with a case registered under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
According to sources, the police brought Ravan to the Gannavaram police station from Payakaraopeta on Saturday night amid tight security. A large contingent of police was deployed at the station to thwart any untoward incident following his arrest. The case was registered against him based on a complaint lodged by Jana Sena Party leader and Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation Director Garikapati Siva Shankar.
According to the complaint, Ravan allegedly made statements and indulged in activities that were detrimental to national sovereignty, integrity and public order.
The court sent Ravan to remand for 14 days. He will be shifted to Nellore jail.
Another case booked against YouTuber
The complainant accused him of instigating social divisions, spreading hatred among communities and making remarks that could adversely affect the country’s internal security.
Following a preliminary examination of the allegations, the police registered a case against him under Sections 147, 148, 152, 192, 197(1)(d) and 353(1)(b) of the BNS.
In addition, Sections 13 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, were invoked against him.
Police sources said YouTuber Ravan was taken into custody while he was travelling to Hyderabad after being granted bail by the Yelamanchili court in another case.
In a fresh development over the, Kruthivennu police registered a case against Ravan based on a complaint lodged by Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders.
It was alleged that Ravan made adverse comments against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and indulged in hate speech.