CM Naidu misusing police to silence critics, alleges Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of pushing the police system down an extremely dangerous path to carry out political repression and silence those who question his government.

“Through the unhealthy practices that have emerged under your rule, you have sown poisonous seeds across the State, and they are gradually taking root and growing into a dangerous culture. When children go missing, there is no urgency in the investigation. When complaints relating to crimes against women are not even registered, there is no response. Even when a tribal woman is stripped and assaulted, there are no arrests,” Jagan posted on ‘X’ on Sunday.

It has been more than 30 days since little Gnaneshwari from Tuni Assembly constituency in Kakinada district went missing. Even now, there is no trace of the child.

In another incident, in Peddapuram of Kakinada district, there was extraordinary reluctance to even register a case in the sexual assault of a mentally challenged girl. “In the case of YouTuber Joseph, even after he secured bail from four different courts in the cases filed against him, you allegedly acted out of arrogance and had your people directly attack the concerned police stations. In your intolerance, you went to the extent of invoking charges normally used against terrorists. Chandrababu, you, Pawan Kalyan, Lokesh, and your party leaders have said many things in the past and continue to say the same even now,” Jagan mentioned in the post.