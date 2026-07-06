CM Naidu to return to Amaravati today after a hectic tour

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will return to Amaravati on Monday after completing an intensive week-long tour of Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa and Chittoor districts, during which he launched a series of welfare, industrial, infrastructure and rural development initiatives aligned with the Swarna Andhra 2047 vision.

Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister will resume governance reviews at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, including meetings on the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) and the development plans for the Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati Economic Regions.

During the tour, Naidu distributed social security pensions under the Pedala Sevalo programme in Nellore, reiterating the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

He laid the foundation stone for the Hero Motors Global Parts Centre 2.0 at Satyavedu and launched the Heroes of Tomorrow scholarship programme. Along with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, he also launched the VBG Ramji programme aimed at strengthening rural infrastructure and employment generation.

Naidu addressed a State-level workshop on Economic Intelligence for Governance, emphasising the role of technology and data-driven decision-making in efficient administration.

In Kadapa district, he launched construction of the JSW Rayalaseema Steel Plant and JSW Neo Energy Project, which together are expected to attract investments of over Rs 20,000 crore and create thousands of jobs.

During his three-day visit to Kuppam, the Chief Minister inaugurated, laid foundation stones for and signed MoUs covering 30 projects worth Rs 9,322 crore, with the potential to generate nearly 87,000 direct and indirect jobs.

He also launched infrastructure projects.