CM Naidu urged to take up long-pending Amaravati Journalists’ Housing Project

VIJAYAWADA: Senior journalists from print and electronic media on Sunday appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to immediately commence the long-pending Amaravati Journalists’ Housing Project.

At a meeting organised by the Amaravati Journalists Housing Society, participants passed a unanimous resolution urging the State Government to implement earlier orders without delay.

They recalled that the previous TDP government had allotted 30 acres to the society through G.O. Ms No. 67 (2019), later handed over to CRDA for the construction of multi-storeyed apartment complexes. The government subsequently issued G.O. Ms No. 107, proposing apartments for journalists in four categories under the HappiNest model.

With HappiNest and other residential projects now progressing in Amaravati, the meeting urged immediate execution of the journalists’ housing project.

Resolutions were also adopted thanking the Union Government for granting legal recognition to Amaravati as the State capital, appreciating the government’s efforts to accelerate capital works, and welcoming institutions establishing operations in the capital.

Society Secretary Patibandla Naga Srinivasa Rao, Director Chava Ravi and several senior journalists participated in the meeting, reiterating the appeal for early implementation.