Cognizant enters Andhra Pradesh, after Telangana exit

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four months after withdrawing proposals for two Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services (IT/ITES) Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Telangana, Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd has secured the Centre’s approval for a new 8.98-hectare IT/ITES SEZ in Visakhapatnam, with the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry formally notifying the project on June 25.

The notification, issued by the Department of Commerce under the provisions of the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005, paves the way for the development, operation and maintenance of the SEZ at IT-Madhurawada-2 in Visakhapatnam Rural Mandal. According to the notification, the Centre had granted a Letter of Approval for the project on June 11, 2026, after being satisfied that the proposal met the statutory requirements under the SEZ Act.

The Centre has also constituted an Approval Committee for the SEZ under Section 13 of the Act. It will be headed by the Development Commissioner of the SEZ, and comprise representatives from the Department of Commerce, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Customs, Income Tax, Ministry of Finance, the AP Government and developer.