Four mowed down by train at Chebrolu railway station in Eluru district

ELURU: Four persons, including three women, were killed after being run over by a train near Chebrolu railway station in Eluru district on Saturday night. Railway Police have registered a case and took up the investigation.

The deceased were identified as Shaik Chand Basha, 50, his wife Shaik Haseena, 45, Shaik Sharmeela, 22, daughter of Chand Basha and Shaik Sharmeela, wife of Gouse.

All are residents of Mamidithota in Tadepalligudem. Chand Basha was reportedly running an optical shop in the town.

According to Railway Sub-Inspector Apparao Palavalasa, the family members were standing on Platform No. 1 at Chebrolu railway station when the Cherlapalli-Shalimar Express passed through the station at around 8.30 pm. All four were ran over by the train and died on the spot. The impact severely mutilated the bodies, making identification difficult.

Police said an ATM card in the name of Shaik Haseena and an RTC parking pass recovered from the scene helped establish the identities of the victims. The bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination, and the families were informed.

Samarlakota Railway Circle Inspector Srinivasa Reddy visited the spot and is supervising the investigation. Railway Police said they are examining all possible angles, including whether the incident was accidental or whether there were any other circumstances leading to the deaths.

The exact cause of the tragedy will be known only after the investigation is completed.