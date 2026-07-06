Kenya team lauds natural farming in Andhra Pradesh

ELURU: A high-level delegation from Kenya led by Seed Saver Network Coordinator Wanjama Njoroge Daniel visited Eluru district to study the successful implementation of Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF).

The team expressed appreciation for the climate-resilient practices adopted by local farmers in Eluru district.

The delegation included John Kariuki Mwangi, Head of Slow Food Kenya; farmers Oddah Friday Ochomo and Zipporah Nyambura Kuria; Prasiddha Sapkota, an intern from New York University-Abu Dhabi; and Reddi Gowtham from RySS-APCNF. District Project Manager B Venkatesh briefed them on initiatives across the district.

At Gunampalli village in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal, the team observed Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS) using Navadhanyalu at the farm of Venkata Subba Reddy.

Officials explained how the practice improves soil fertility, conserves moisture, enhances biodiversity and strengthens resilience to climate change.

They also visited U Ramachandra Rao’s seven-acre integrated Natural Farming model at Agokavaram village in Unguturu mandal and a 14-acre paddy compact block at Venkatapuram village, where desi paddy is cultivated without chemical inputs. The farmers also explained the natural farming methods.

Impressed by the healthy crops and systematic implementation by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), the delegation said the practices offered valuable lessons and expressed interest in promoting similar models in Kenya.