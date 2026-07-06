Minister Nara Lokesh urges Korean Telugus to promote investments in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Sunday urged the Telugu diaspora in South Korea to act as ambassadors for Andhra Pradesh by promoting the State’s investment potential and encouraging Korean companies to establish businesses there.

Addressing members of the Telugu community in Seoul during his official visit to South Korea, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh was prepared to collaborate with South Korean industries across emerging sectors and sought to build on the success of Kia’s manufacturing operations in the State.

Describing overseas Telugus as the State’s ‘brand ambassadors,’ the Minister said their achievements enhanced Andhra Pradesh’s global reputation. He encouraged them to highlight the State’s investor-friendly policies, transparent governance and fast-track approvals while interacting with business leaders and entrepreneurs.

Lokesh said South Korea’s remarkable transformation into a global manufacturing and technology hub offered valuable lessons for Andhra Pradesh. He noted that bilateral cooperation between India and South Korea had expanded significantly in recent years in sectors such as electronics, automobiles, semiconductors, shipbuilding, green energy, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and higher education.