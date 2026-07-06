Minister Nara Lokesh urges Korean Telugus to promote investments in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Sunday urged the Telugu diaspora in South Korea to act as ambassadors for Andhra Pradesh by promoting the State’s investment potential and encouraging Korean companies to establish businesses there.
Addressing members of the Telugu community in Seoul during his official visit to South Korea, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh was prepared to collaborate with South Korean industries across emerging sectors and sought to build on the success of Kia’s manufacturing operations in the State.
Describing overseas Telugus as the State’s ‘brand ambassadors,’ the Minister said their achievements enhanced Andhra Pradesh’s global reputation. He encouraged them to highlight the State’s investor-friendly policies, transparent governance and fast-track approvals while interacting with business leaders and entrepreneurs.
Lokesh said South Korea’s remarkable transformation into a global manufacturing and technology hub offered valuable lessons for Andhra Pradesh. He noted that bilateral cooperation between India and South Korea had expanded significantly in recent years in sectors such as electronics, automobiles, semiconductors, shipbuilding, green energy, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and higher education.
Referring to Kia’s manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh, he said the project had become a benchmark for industrial collaboration. The State government’s timely approvals, transparent policies and infrastructure support had enabled Kia to establish its first Indian manufacturing facility, which had subsequently developed into a major automobile ecosystem generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs, he said.
The Minister said Andhra Pradesh was keen to attract more South Korean investments in information technology, semiconductors, mobility, battery technologies, green hydrogen, AI and advanced manufacturing.
He expressed confidence that the State would emerge as South Korea’s most reliable investment partner in India over the next decade.
Lokesh said AP had regained investor confidence under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu through its 3S model-Speed, Stability and Service.
Lokesh also said the government was restructuring the higher education system to align academic programmes with industry requirements. The revised curriculum would equip students with advanced technical skills.