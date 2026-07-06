NDA govt committed to welfare of minorities: Minister Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra reaffirmed that the Alliance Government is committed to the welfare and development of minority communities across Andhra Pradesh.

He welcomed the State Government’s approval of `1.21 crore under the 15th Finance Commission for development works at minority places of worship and Kabristans within Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation limits.

A delegation of minority leaders, led by Minority Corporation Director Dr Haseem Beg, met the Minister at his camp office in Machilipatnam to express gratitude. They appreciated his efforts in identifying community needs and securing government approval for the projects. The leaders said the Alliance Government has been promoting communal harmony while ensuring equal importance to all sections of society.

They noted that the allocation of substantial funds for the development of places of worship and mosques reflects the government’s sincere commitment to minority welfare.

They also thanked Minister Kollu Ravindra for taking a special initiative to address long-pending infrastructure needs in the constituency.