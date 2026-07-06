NDA govt prioritises education, says Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Government Whip and Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Sunday distributed scholarships worth `2 lakh to 40 underprivileged students at a programme held in Vambay Colony, 60th Division. The initiative was organised by the Gorthi Prasad Education Trust with the support of Gorthi Chakravarthi. Each student received `5,000, along with books to encourage their education.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA recalled Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s P-4 initiative, which urges financially well-off individuals to support disadvantaged families. He appreciated the growing number of donors adopting poor families and undertaking welfare activities, and lauded the Trust and Chakravarthi for their service to society.

Bonda said the State Government is giving top priority to education by providing free uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, school bags, shoes, belts and nutritious mid-day meals to government school students. He urged students to remain focused on their studies, stating that education has the power to transform families and shape a brighter future.

Assuring continued support from the government, public representatives and voluntary organisations, he encouraged them to make the best use of opportunities and wished them success in their academic journey.