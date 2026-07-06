NTR District Collector reviews enumeration form digitisation

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha on Sunday stressed the need for special focus on digitisation of enumeration forms as part of the ongoing Summary Revision of electoral rolls, and directed officials to complete the process without errors.

During a field visit to Sing Nagar and Devi Nagar in the Vijayawada Central constituency, Lakshmisha inspected the digitisation drive, reviewed help desks, and gave directions to ensure its success.

Lakshmisha said 16,80,998 enumeration forms, accounting for 98.11 per cent, have been distributed in the district, of which 8,43,301 forms, or 49.22 per cent, have been digitised.

Constituency-wise, Tiruvuru recorded 1,36,700 forms digitised at 65.50 per cent, followed by Mylavaram 1,69,551 at 59.46 per cent, Nandigama 1,16,272 at 56.04 per cent, Vijayawada East 1,13,481 at 42.07 per cent, Vijayawada Central 1,10,622 at 39.82 per cent, Jaggaiahpet 1,01,073 at 48.70 per cent, and Vijayawada West 95,602 at 37.20 per cent.Collector G Lakshmisha instructed officials to create awareness among voters to use help desks and ensure accuracy at the field level.

The Collector emphasised that BLOs and officials must work impartially and with commitment, in line with Election Commission guidelines, to complete the revision successfully.