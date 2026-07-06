One fisherman rescued, six missing off Vizag coast

VISAKHAPATNAM: One of the seven fishermen who went missing after venturing into the sea from the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour has been rescued, while search operations are continuing to trace the remaining six, as multiple agencies intensified rescue efforts off the Visakhapatnam coast on Sunday.

The fishermen had left the harbour aboard the mechanised fishing boat IND-AP-MM-V5-83 around 3 am on July 1. According to the East Coast Mechanised Fishing Boat Owners Association of India, the crew decided to return after sea conditions turned rough under the influence of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

“Around 2 pm on July 4, the fishermen informed their family members over the phone that they were returning, and expected to reach the harbour within an hour. However, the boat failed to arrive, and all contact was subsequently lost,” said Vasupalli Janakiram, president of East Coast Mechanised Fishing Boat Owners Association.

The missing fishermen have been identified as Kari Seethodu, Kari Garagayya, Raguthu Bandiyya, Amara Appalaraju, Meda Chinna Ammoru, Kari Chinnaya, and Kari Chinna. Kari Chinna, the owner-cum-driver of the boat, was rescued early Sunday by a Panama-flagged merchant vessel about 10-11 nautical miles off the Visakhapatnam coast. The remaining six fishermen are yet to be traced.

Most of the fishermen belong to Mukkam village in Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district, while Raguthu Bandiyya is from Peda Nagamayya Palem in Bheemunipatnam mandal of Visakhapatnam district.