One fisherman rescued, six missing off Vizag coast

VISAKHAPATNAM: One of the seven fishermen who went missing after venturing into the sea from the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour has been rescued, while search operations are continuing to trace the remaining six, as multiple agencies intensified rescue efforts off the Visakhapatnam coast on Sunday.
The fishermen had left the harbour aboard the mechanised fishing boat IND-AP-MM-V5-83 around 3 am on July 1. According to the East Coast Mechanised Fishing Boat Owners Association of India, the crew decided to return after sea conditions turned rough under the influence of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
“Around 2 pm on July 4, the fishermen informed their family members over the phone that they were returning, and expected to reach the harbour within an hour. However, the boat failed to arrive, and all contact was subsequently lost,” said Vasupalli Janakiram, president of East Coast Mechanised Fishing Boat Owners Association.
The missing fishermen have been identified as Kari Seethodu, Kari Garagayya, Raguthu Bandiyya, Amara Appalaraju, Meda Chinna Ammoru, Kari Chinnaya, and Kari Chinna. Kari Chinna, the owner-cum-driver of the boat, was rescued early Sunday by a Panama-flagged merchant vessel about 10-11 nautical miles off the Visakhapatnam coast. The remaining six fishermen are yet to be traced.
Most of the fishermen belong to Mukkam village in Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district, while Raguthu Bandiyya is from Peda Nagamayya Palem in Bheemunipatnam mandal of Visakhapatnam district.
Officials directed to intensify search operations
Their families currently reside in the Jalaripeta-Jabbar Thota area near the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour.
Janakiram stated that he had alerted the district administration, the Indian Coast Guard, Fisheries Department and Marine Police soon after the boat went missing. He also appealed to the government to keep the affected families informed about the progress of the rescue efforts, and provide them all necessary assistance.
The rescue operation is being carried out jointly by the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Coastal Security Police. The Indian Coast Guard has deployed two ships and two helicopters, while the Indian Navy has deployed one ship to search the identified area. Merchant vessels operating nearby have also been alerted to assist if required.
Inspector General of Police (Coastal Security) Gopinath Jatti visited the Regional Operations Centre of the Indian Coast Guard in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, and reviewed the ongoing search operation along with senior Coastal Security Police officers. Officials were briefed on the deployment of assets and the progress of the operation.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation with senior officials, and directed them to intensify search operations. He instructed the Marine IGP and the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner to coordinate the rescue efforts, and sought regular updates on the progress.
Visakhapatnam District Collector M Abhishikth Kishore said preliminary information suggested that the fishing boat might have met with an accident. “Although the fishermen had informed their families that they were near Gangavaram, Chinna was rescued by a Panama-flagged vessel about 10-11 nautical miles from the coast. We are trying to ascertain how the boat drifted so far and what exactly led to the incident,” he said.
The Collector further stated that the search operation was being carried out based on the last available signals and the boat’s likely course, adding the government is monitoring the rescue efforts continuously.