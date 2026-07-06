Andhra Pradesh

Ongole girl excels in U‑15 shuttle tourney

Competing in the Under-15 girls’ category, Asha Sree won four qualifying-round matches and three main-draw matches to secure her place in the last eight.
Shutler from AP (Ongole) Dandu Asha Sree entered into the U-15 & U-17 Girls National ranking Badminton Tournament Quarterfinals and ABC selection trials were held in Bangalore on Sunday.
Shutler from AP (Ongole) Dandu Asha Sree entered into the U-15 & U-17 Girls National ranking Badminton Tournament Quarterfinals and ABC selection trials were held in Bangalore on Sunday. (Photo | Express)
Express News Service
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ONGOLE: Telugu shuttler Dandu Asha Sree (14) from Ongole reached the Under-15 quarterfinals at the National Ranking Badminton Tournament in Bengaluru on Sunday. She has advanced in both the Under-15 and Under-17 National Ranking events, which also serve as selection trials for the Asian Badminton Championship in China.

Competing in the Under-15 girls’ category, Asha Sree won four qualifying-round matches and three main-draw matches to secure her place in the last eight. In the pre-quarterfinal, she defeated Nimma Sanvi Reddy of Telangana in straight games, 21-14, 21-18. Another win in Monday’s quarterfinal will confirm her selection to represent India at the ABC.

Asha Sree has been training for the past year at the Infosys Foundation Centre for Sports, Bengaluru, where the tournament is being held. Her parents, Dandu Srinivasa Rao and Pramoda Lakshmi, along with her coaches and sports lovers congratulated her.

Shuttle
Dandu Asha Sree