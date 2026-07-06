Social media funded to target me, Pawan Kalyan: CM Naidu

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday alleged that certain social media platforms were being funded to target him and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, accusing them of spreading false propaganda against the coalition government.

Interacting with the media during the third day of his Kuppam tour on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the opposition was claiming credit for every project taken up by the coalition government despite having no role in them. “Even if there is no truth, they continue to spread lies,” he said.

Chandrababu alleged that the previous government drove away industries and created an atmosphere that forced companies to leave the State. He also accused the YSRCP of encouraging violence, abusive language, factionalism and rowdyism.

Highlighting the coalition government’s development agenda, he said large-scale development works are underway across Andhra Pradesh. He said Kuppam is attracting a record number of industrial projects and that connectivity through roads and communication infrastructure is being strengthened.

The Chief Minister said the State is working to attract investments in the quantum computing and semiconductor sectors, with the Quantum Computing Centre in Amaravati expected to begin operations by December. He added that major steel companies, including ArcelorMittal and JSW Steel, are setting up projects in Andhra Pradesh.