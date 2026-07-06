Social media funded to target me, Pawan Kalyan: CM Naidu

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday alleged that certain social media platforms were being funded to target him and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, accusing them of spreading false propaganda against the coalition government.
Interacting with the media during the third day of his Kuppam tour on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the opposition was claiming credit for every project taken up by the coalition government despite having no role in them. “Even if there is no truth, they continue to spread lies,” he said.
Chandrababu alleged that the previous government drove away industries and created an atmosphere that forced companies to leave the State. He also accused the YSRCP of encouraging violence, abusive language, factionalism and rowdyism.
Highlighting the coalition government’s development agenda, he said large-scale development works are underway across Andhra Pradesh. He said Kuppam is attracting a record number of industrial projects and that connectivity through roads and communication infrastructure is being strengthened.
The Chief Minister said the State is working to attract investments in the quantum computing and semiconductor sectors, with the Quantum Computing Centre in Amaravati expected to begin operations by December. He added that major steel companies, including ArcelorMittal and JSW Steel, are setting up projects in Andhra Pradesh.
He said the government is resolving long-pending land disputes, promoting both industrial growth and environmental sustainability, and assured that the Galeru-Nagari project would be completed soon after bringing water to Kuppam through the Handri-Neeva canal.
As part of the third day of his Kuppam tour on Sunday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a closed-door interaction with local TDP leaders and addressed them.
The Chief Minister stressed that party posts would be allotted strictly on the basis of performance and made it clear that there would be no compromise in appointments. He urged leaders and cadre to maintain discipline and ensure that their conduct does not bring a bad name to the party.
Naidu assured party workers that those who had worked sincerely for the party would not be ignored under any circumstances. He also directed second-rung leaders to respect dedicated grassroots workers and recognise their contributions.
He said the support of party workers should be taken into account for appointments to any post, from the booth level upwards, stressing the importance of recognising committed cadre in the party organisation.
Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated an environment-controlled poultry farm and inspected a modern poultry shed.