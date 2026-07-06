Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams blends technology and tradition to transform pilgrim experience

TIRUMALA: From introducing cutting-edge food safety systems to deploying artificial intelligence for crowd management, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has undergone a major transformation over the past two years, with the present administration focusing on transparency, technology and pilgrim welfare while preserving the sanctity of the shrine.
Among the most significant initiatives is the establishment of a Rs 25-crore food testing laboratory at Tirumala to ensure the purity of the iconic Srivari Laddu. Developed with financial support from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and advanced equipment donated by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the laboratory scientifically tests the laddu and more than 60 raw ingredients used in its preparation.
Operating under the guidance of Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, the laboratory uses sophisticated equipment rarely seen in religious institutions. Imported e-Nose and e-Tongue systems detect spoilage and analyse taste profiles, while Gas Chromatography, High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) and Mass Spectrometry identify adulteration, pesticides, heavy metals and antibiotics. Automated fat analysers and Bomb Calorimeters verify ghee content and nutritional standards in every batch.
TTD is recruiting a dedicated team of trained food safety professionals, with technical support from scientists at the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru.
The strict quality control measures have restored devotees’ confidence in the sacred prasadam. Laddu sales have steadily increased over the past three years, with TTD distributing nearly 13.95 crore laddus during 2025-26 and generating over Rs 567 crore in revenue.
Accommodation has become more transparent through IT-enabled reforms. Room allotment has been integrated with darshan tickets, while biometric verification and token-based allotment have largely eliminated middlemen.The temple administration is preparing to develop an integrated pilgrim township across nearly 75 acres at Alipiri. Designed to accommodate up to 30,000 devotees, the township will feature accommodation complexes, spiritual centres, dining facilities and other amenities to reduce congestion on Tirumala and improve pilgrim convenience.
“Architect meetings to finalise core project requirements should clearly define the project scope, budget, timeline, and stakeholder responsibilities. Essential action items include gathering property surveys, detailing a lifestyle or functional brief, and establishing a formalised agreement or exchange of letters,” TTD Executive Officer M Ravichandra said while speaking to TNIE The administration has also introduced several pilgrim-centric measures, including reducing VIP privileges and strengthening the temple’s spiritual atmosphere. The counting process has been modernised.
Technology has also transformed pilgrim management. The AI-powered Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), backed by more than 6,000 AI-enabled cameras, continuously monitors crowd movement across Tirumala. The system generates real-time density maps, tracks pilgrims through facial recognition and alerts officials whenever waiting time exceeds prescribed limits. Officials say the initiative has significantly improved queue management and reduced peak waiting time for darshan.
TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary told TNIE that the TTD relies on an extensive network of over 100 CCTV cameras, ensuring every nook and cranny is secured and vigilantly monitored to prevent theft and maintain accountability during the counting of offerings.
TTD has also expanded the scope of Srivari Seva and Srivari Vaidya Seva. Volunteers are now being utilised in affiliated temples across the country, while doctors, nurses and specialists can register through an online portal to offer voluntary medical services at premier institutions such as SVIMS and BIRRD Hospital.
Healthcare continues to receive special attention with the expansion of the Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre in Tirupati. The hospital provides free treatment for children suffering from congenital and complex heart diseases through government health schemes and TTD trusts. Equipped with a 100-bed facility, a dedicated 40-bed paediatric intensive care unit, three advanced operation theatres and India’s first imported paediatric Cath Lab, the centre has emerged as a major paediatric cardiac care facility. TTD has invested about Rs 300 crore in the project and recently approved another Rs 100 crore for advanced equipment.
TTD is also promoting indigenous cattle conservation through its Centre of Excellence at the SV Dairy Farm, where advanced embryo transfer and IVF technology are being used to preserve native breeds such as Punganur, Ongole, Sahiwal and Gir. The initiative aims to ensure a steady supply of pure cow ghee for temple rituals.