Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams blends technology and tradition to transform pilgrim experience

TIRUMALA: From introducing cutting-edge food safety systems to deploying artificial intelligence for crowd management, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has undergone a major transformation over the past two years, with the present administration focusing on transparency, technology and pilgrim welfare while preserving the sanctity of the shrine.

Among the most significant initiatives is the establishment of a Rs 25-crore food testing laboratory at Tirumala to ensure the purity of the iconic Srivari Laddu. Developed with financial support from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and advanced equipment donated by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the laboratory scientifically tests the laddu and more than 60 raw ingredients used in its preparation.

Operating under the guidance of Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, the laboratory uses sophisticated equipment rarely seen in religious institutions. Imported e-Nose and e-Tongue systems detect spoilage and analyse taste profiles, while Gas Chromatography, High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) and Mass Spectrometry identify adulteration, pesticides, heavy metals and antibiotics. Automated fat analysers and Bomb Calorimeters verify ghee content and nutritional standards in every batch.

TTD is recruiting a dedicated team of trained food safety professionals, with technical support from scientists at the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru.