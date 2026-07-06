Venkaiah Naidu calls for value-based politics

NELLORE: Former Vice President of India Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu said that money-driven politics has become a serious threat to democracy and called for the revival of value-based and ideology-driven politics.

He urged young people aspiring to enter public life to work hard, remain committed to their principles, and uphold discipline and ethical conduct.

The biography chronicling his five-decade-long political and public life, titled Venkaiah Nayakudu, authored by senior journalist Ma Sharma was launched on Sunday at VPR Convention centre in Nellore.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu said politics needs greater participation from the youth, but stressed that those entering public life must remain loyal to the ideology they believe in and conduct themselves with discipline and dignity.

He expressed concern over attempts to divide society on the basis of caste, religion, language, region, and community, warning that such divisions weaken democracy.

Venkaiah Naidu said leaders should be judged on their character, competence, and conduct rather than caste or other identities. “Only then will the prestige of the State and the nation be strengthened,” he said.

Speaking about the role of the Opposition, Venkaiah Naidu said Opposition status is not granted by anyone but earned through credible and effective public engagement.

Recalling his early political career, he said that despite having only three MLAs in his party, he and Jaipal Reddy effectively held the government accountable because their arguments were based on facts.

On the issue of Andhra Pradesh’s capital, Naidu revealed that he had earlier advised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to establish the capital between Vijayawada and Guntur, saying Amaravati is centrally located.

He suggested that the government should complete the capital works quickly using available resources and expand them in phases.