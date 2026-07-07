ASI copies three Telugu inscriptions found in Nallamala Tiger Reserve

ONGOLE: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Epigraphy wing has found and copied three Telugu inscriptions belonging to the 15th and 16th centuries during its recent epigraphical survey in the Nallamala Tiger Reserve Forest (NSTR) limits. The inscriptions reveal early social customs and traditions.

The first and second inscriptions were found near the Poleramma temple in Palutla village and the third was found in Gangaram Penta inside the Nallamala forest, which falls under Yerragondapalem mandal limits in Prakasam.

“All three inscriptions are written in Telugu language and in the characters of the 15th to 16th centuries CE. The first inscription records the construction of cradle pillars (Uyyala-Kambalu) for Goddess Poleramma by Jangam, son of Lingabattu of Gurajala, in the year Akshaya, Sravana Suddha Dasami.

The second inscription refers to a local hero named Bepika of Palutla who killed a tiger while saving the villagers. The third records the gift of six putla of land to the local god Kanudeva temple located in a mango orchard of the village by Srikara for the merit of his parents on Purnima (full moon day). Through the study of these three Telugu inscriptions, we will know the earlier period social customs and traditions,” K Munirathnam Reddy, ASI Director said.