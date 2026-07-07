CM Naidu asks RTGCs to serve public round-the-clock

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said political management and bureaucratic action should work together to achieve development and good governance. He directed officials to ensure that the Real-Time Governance (RTG) Centres deliver real-time responses to citizens’ grievances and emergencies.

After returning to Amaravati following his five-day district tour, the Chief Minister reviewed the functioning of the RTG Centre at the Secretariat on Monday. Naidu stressed that prompt response is the key to providing better public services.

The Chief Minister suggested a multi-department coordination meeting headed by Chief Secretary to strengthen inter-departmental response mechanisms.

Referring to the recent fishing boat mishap off the Visakhapatnam coast, in which fishermen went missing, he said the effectiveness of the government’s response depends on how quickly and efficiently various departments coordinate during emergencies.

He also directed officials to ensure that the RTG Centre functions round the clock to serve the public. Reviewing governance initiatives, the Chief Minister said, “We are using AI-based methodologies to measure citizen satisfaction in Chittoor district.

Field visits by officials help us understand public opinion directly,’’ Pending applications under the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) must be disposed of on priority. A comprehensive action plan should be prepared for resolving PGRS applications across departments and categories. Collectors and senior officials must take responsibility to ensure visible results on the ground.