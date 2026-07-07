CM Naidu betrayed Backward Classes: YSRCP

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP leaders announced a statewide campaign highlighting the coalition government’s alleged betrayal of the Backwards Classes (BCs), stating that BCs have been denied political representation, welfare, and constitutional opportunities over the past two years.

Former Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna, MLC Ramesh Yadav, and former MP Margani Bharat said the party would organise a major BC convention in Vijayawada, followed by zonal meetings across the State to expose the government’s record and take the issue directly to the people.

The leaders said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu denied the Deputy Chief Minister’s post to BCs and failed to fully constitute BC Corporations by appointing their chairpersons.

They contrasted this with the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which constituted 56 BC Corporations in a single phase and provided greater political representation to backward communities.

The YSRCP leaders have alleged that that the coalition govt had failed to fulfil the promises made to BCs in its election manifesto.