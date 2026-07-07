Kakinada SEZ driving Andhra’s development

KAKINADA: Huge employment generation is being planned at the Kakinada Special Economic Zone. On about 8,000 acres of SEZ land, hundreds of industries, a major port and several companies will be established. Therefore, the Thondangi and U Kothapalli mandals in Kakinada district are becoming a key hub for Andhra Pradesh’s development. These facilities require inward and outward water flow, linking directly and indirectly to employment generation.

Already, over 8,000 jobs have been generated by five seafood-processing units. Lyfeus Pharma company created over 3,500 jobs, DIVIS around 4,000 and about 1,000 people work at Kakinada Gateway Port (KGPL). Many other industries have also hired local workers. Five companies have signed MoUs to establish industries in the SEZ. For inward and outward water flow, the Kakinada SEZ plans to establish a centralised Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and a desalination plant for water purification and local use. Both facilities are necessary for smooth industrial operations. With these two plants in place, entrepreneurs are more likely to set up additional companies in the SEZ.

Drinking water will be provided to each industry through Reverse Osmosis plants. For industrial process needs, seawater will be treated by the desalination system. A 380 million litres per day capacity plant is planned for the centre of the Kakinada SEZ. From this plant, pipelines will be laid to newly established industries and companies, since every industry requires water for normal operations. At present, some companies obtain water by tanker. Once the plant is operational, this problem will be resolved.

Work on the desalination plant pipelines is underway out to sea. The plant will intake seawater using motor pumps for processing. Purified water will be supplied to companies in need, and wastewater will be sent to the centralised STP along with sewage from other industries and companies.

The STP will remove contaminants from industrial wastewater. Through a combination of physical, biological and chemical processes, it will purify wastewater so it can be safely discharged into the environment or reused for non-potable purposes.

Around 50 to 60 acres of land were allocated for the common effluent treatment plant at three required locations, stated Krishna Kumar Vedavalli, Head of Business Development, Kakinada SEZ. If it is not possible to establish an STP, then the common treatment plant can be used by nearby industries. Rs 1,300 crore funds have been allocated for the desalination plant on 60 acres of land, he stated.

For these industries, KSEZ is establishing a 400 KV sub-station with a Rs 350 crore budget on 65 acres of land. It will be completed by March 2027. More than 50 jobs may be generated by this substation.

At present, sewage treatment plants are being constructed individually until the number of industries increases, said I Suryakala, Environmental Engineer, Kakinada district.

Once more than ten industries are established, a centralised STP can be commissioned. The decision to install an STP is based on the volume of industrial sewage discharge.