Lone survivor rescued, search on for six missing fishermen off Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Search and rescue operations for the six fishermen missing after fishing boat IND-AP-MM-VS-83 went missing off the Visakhapatnam coast continued on Monday, while the lone survivor, Kari Chinna, was brought ashore safely by the Indian Navy.

He was airlifted from the Panama-flagged merchant vessel MV Universe Wealthy to INS Dega at around 7 pm. Officials said he underwent a preliminary medical examination, was found to be in good health, and was later shifted to KIMS ICON Hospital, for further medical evaluation.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is closely monitoring the operation, directed officials to step up the search for the missing fishermen. He instructed authorities to widen the search around Gangavaram, where the boat capsized, and extend radius.

Naval command deploys 2 ships and 2 helicopters for rescue operation

Officials informed the Chief Minister that inclement weather continues to hamper rescue operations. Naidu instructed the administration to make every effort to trace the missing fishermen at the earliest and ensure all necessary assistance is extended to their families. He also directed officials to keep him informed of developments in the rescue operation on a regular basis.

Kari Chinna, who owns the missing fishing boat, was rescued by MV Universe Wealthy on Sunday after the boat went missing at sea. Officials said rough sea conditions had initially prevented his transfer to another vessel or evacuation by helicopter.

The rescue was carried out after weather conditions improved sufficiently to allow the airlift. The Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Visakhapatnam Port authorities coordinated the operation. According to the Coastal Security Police, information about the missing fishing boat was received from the fishing community at around 11 pm on July 4.