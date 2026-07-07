Lone survivor rescued, search on for six missing fishermen off Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Search and rescue operations for the six fishermen missing after fishing boat IND-AP-MM-VS-83 went missing off the Visakhapatnam coast continued on Monday, while the lone survivor, Kari Chinna, was brought ashore safely by the Indian Navy.
He was airlifted from the Panama-flagged merchant vessel MV Universe Wealthy to INS Dega at around 7 pm. Officials said he underwent a preliminary medical examination, was found to be in good health, and was later shifted to KIMS ICON Hospital, for further medical evaluation.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is closely monitoring the operation, directed officials to step up the search for the missing fishermen. He instructed authorities to widen the search around Gangavaram, where the boat capsized, and extend radius.
Naval command deploys 2 ships and 2 helicopters for rescue operation
Officials informed the Chief Minister that inclement weather continues to hamper rescue operations. Naidu instructed the administration to make every effort to trace the missing fishermen at the earliest and ensure all necessary assistance is extended to their families. He also directed officials to keep him informed of developments in the rescue operation on a regular basis.
Kari Chinna, who owns the missing fishing boat, was rescued by MV Universe Wealthy on Sunday after the boat went missing at sea. Officials said rough sea conditions had initially prevented his transfer to another vessel or evacuation by helicopter.
The rescue was carried out after weather conditions improved sufficiently to allow the airlift. The Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Visakhapatnam Port authorities coordinated the operation. According to the Coastal Security Police, information about the missing fishing boat was received from the fishing community at around 11 pm on July 4.
The Regional Operations Centre and Regional Operations Station in Visakhapatnam were alerted immediately, following which search and rescue operations were launched under the coordination of the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Coastal Security Police.
Indian Coast Guard ship Kanaklata Barua was diverted to the probable search area soon after the alert, while ICGS Veera was later deployed from Visakhapatnam to strengthen the operation. Inspector General of Police, Visakhapatnam Range, Gopinath Jatti said the Eastern Naval Command has deployed two ships and two helicopters, a Sea King and an Advanced Light Helicopter, for the search and rescue operation since Sunday.
He said three helicopter sorties have also been carried out, while electronic surveillance is being maintained through the Regional Operations Station in Visakhapatnam. Officials said strong winds, rising sea swells and poor visibility continue to hamper the search. Despite the adverse weather, ships and aircraft deployed in the operation continue searching for the remaining six fishermen.
He said another fishing boat, IND-AP-V5-MM-872, which developed a mechanical failure near the Puri coast after setting out on a fishing trip on June 20, had been stranded at sea with 20 fishermen onboard for nearly six days. He said adverse weather conditions and cyclone warnings had complicated the rescue effort.
According to Jatti, 10 fishermen were shifted from the stranded boat to another Visakhapatnam- based fishing boat as part of the rescue operation. Escorted by the Coast Guard, the vessel is returning with all 20 fishermen onboard. East Coast Mechanised Fishing Boat Owners Association of India president V Janakiram alleged that the State government had failed to provide clear information on the fate of the six fishermen nearly two days after the boat went missing.