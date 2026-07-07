Minister Lokesh urges Korean firm to hasten efforts to install plant

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Monday invited South Korean smart healthcare footwear manufacturer Shoealls Co. Ltd. to expedite the establishment of its proposed Rs 300-crore footwear manufacturing unit in the State, saying the project is expected to create employment for around 3,000 people.

Lokesh made this request during a meeting with Shoealls Chairman and CEO Lee Cheong-geun in Seoul as part of his official visit to South Korea.

He also invited Shoealls to set up a Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation Centre in Andhra Pradesh and develop the State as its retail and distribution hub.

Responding, Lee said Shoealls specialises in manufacturing MFDS-certified medical footwear incorporating magnetic therapy, shock absorption, cooling soles and antibacterial materials. Lee added that the company is developing AI-enabled smart medical footwear in collaboration with Seoul National University and Ewha Womans University Medical Centre.

The Shoealls chief said the company would positively consider the Andhra Pradesh Government’s proposals regarding the proposed investments and expansion plans in the State. Lokesh on Monday invited South Korea-based SOLUM Group to expand its manufacturing footprint in the State by setting up production of Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) and other display-related products at its upcoming facility in Sri City.

During a meeting with SOLUM Global Operations Officer Jeagab Ha in Seoul, Lokesh appreciated the company’s decision to establish a `338-crore manufacturing unit at Sri City for producing EV charger power modules and automotive electronics.

Lokesh has urged the company to expedite the completion of the project and commence commercial production at the earliest. Hi ghl i ght ing Andhr a Pradesh’s growing electronics manufacturing ecosystem, the Minister said the presence of CSOT (TCL)’s display assembly facility in Tirupati provides an opportunity for SOLUM to diversify its operations by manufacturing ESLs and other display- related products.