‘Mission Embrace’ to remove defunct satellites in space

TIRUPATI: Hyderabad-based startup Cosmoserve Space has announced ‘Mission Embrace’, the world’s first in-orbit demonstration of a soft robotic capture technology designed to remove defunct satellites and debris from Earth’s orbit.

Cosmoserve Space is developing Active Debris Removal (ADR) technology to tackle the growing challenge of inactive satellites and space debris, saying affordable debris-removal systems are essential for the long-term sustainability of space operations.

The company said it developed the technology from concept to flight-ready hardware in just four months, making it one of the fastest startups globally to progress from incorporation to an orbital mission.

The technology underwent a rigorous review by an independent committee of former ISRO scientists and industry experts, successfully completing the System Concept Review, Preliminary Design Review, Critical Design Review and Flight Readiness Review before receiving launch approval.

Speaking to the TNIE, Founder and CEO of Cosmoserve Space Dr Chiranjeevi Phanindra said, “Mission Embrace will validate the technology in space for the first time. It forms part of India’s first private orbital launch carrying satellite payloads while also attempting the world’s first demonstration of soft robotic capture in orbit.”

“We developed this technology from concept to flight-ready hardware in just four months within a company that is less than a year old, without compromising engineering rigor. Through this mission with Skyroot, we are demonstrating how rapidly India’s private space ecosystem can innovate via collaboration,” he said.

The technology demonstration will launch between July 12 and August 4 from SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, aboard Skyroot Aerospace’s maiden Vikram-1 orbital mission.