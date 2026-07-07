Police seek 10-day custody of Prashna Ravan over alleged spread of extremist content

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram police have made a series of allegations against YouTuber Bachalakuri Joseph, popularly known as Prashna Ravan, in the remand report submitted before 12th additional junior first class magistrate court in Gannavaram following his arrest in connection with alleged provocative and anti-national statements.

According to the remand report, police claimed that Ravan made remarks aimed at attracting youth and students towards banned Maoist organisations and promoted extremist ideology through his speeches and online content.

“Despite multiple cases being registered against him across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he continues to operate as the Director of the ‘Prashna’ Social Media Channel, creating and publishing provocative videos intended to encourage and wage a war by abetting the general public, students and unemployed youth to wage the war against the State and to attract innocent people towards banned terrorist organisations aoist group (CPIML) by inciting hatred between harmonious religions and communal groups. He, being in conspiracy with his accomplices, has committed these offences,” read the remand report.

Police alleged that Ravan delivered provocative speeches at a Dalit Christian meeting in Eluru and posted derogatory and abusive remarks against constitutional authorities on social media, promoting hatred and social divisions.

The remand report also claimed investigators found Maoist material on his mobile phone and alleged he praised Maoist leader Hidma to spread extremist ideology and disturb public order.