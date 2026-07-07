Police seek 10-day custody of Prashna Ravan over alleged spread of extremist content

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram police have made a series of allegations against YouTuber Bachalakuri Joseph, popularly known as Prashna Ravan, in the remand report submitted before 12th additional junior first class magistrate court in Gannavaram following his arrest in connection with alleged provocative and anti-national statements.
According to the remand report, police claimed that Ravan made remarks aimed at attracting youth and students towards banned Maoist organisations and promoted extremist ideology through his speeches and online content.
“Despite multiple cases being registered against him across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he continues to operate as the Director of the ‘Prashna’ Social Media Channel, creating and publishing provocative videos intended to encourage and wage a war by abetting the general public, students and unemployed youth to wage the war against the State and to attract innocent people towards banned terrorist organisations aoist group (CPIML) by inciting hatred between harmonious religions and communal groups. He, being in conspiracy with his accomplices, has committed these offences,” read the remand report.
Police alleged that Ravan delivered provocative speeches at a Dalit Christian meeting in Eluru and posted derogatory and abusive remarks against constitutional authorities on social media, promoting hatred and social divisions.
The remand report also claimed investigators found Maoist material on his mobile phone and alleged he praised Maoist leader Hidma to spread extremist ideology and disturb public order.
Officials also accused Ravan of insulting religious beliefs and deities through his statements and alleged that they were investigating whether others had assisted or supported his activities. The remand report claimed that the accused youtuber was not cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
It may be recalled that a case under multiple provisions of the BNS, including Section 152 relating to acts allegedly endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, as well as provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered by Gannavaram police based on a complaint filed by Jana Sena leader Garikapati Siva Sankar, who alleged that Ravan made inflammatory statements promoting Maoist ideology and encouraging armed rebellion.
Ravan was arrested around midnight on Saturday and produced before a court on Sunday evening. The court remanded him to judicial custody until July 18.
On Monday, Gannavaram police filed a petition before the Gannavaram court seeking 10 days of custodial interrogation of Ravan.
Meanwhile, in a separate complaint that has been lodged reportedly against Prashna Ravan at Kanchikacherla police station by a JSP leader, alleging that he made inappropriate remarks against Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.