Shortage of breeding tigresses in NSTR poses new challenge in Andhra

KURNOOL: The shortage of breeding-age female tigers in the core habitat of the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) has emerged as a major concern for wildlife experts and conservationists, even as the Forest Department has imposed a complete ban on human entry into the reserve’s core areas during the ongoing breeding season.

The monsoon has transformed the Nallamala forest into an ideal breeding habitat, with abundant water, dense vegetation and favourable climatic conditions.

To ensure a disturbance-free environment, the Forest Department has prohibited tourism, forest safaris, temple visits and public movement inside sensitive forest areas from July 1 to September 30.

Officials say tigers, particularly breeding females, require complete solitude during mating and cub-rearing, and even minimal human disturbance can affect successful reproduction.

However, conservationists point out that habitat protection alone may not be enough to tide over the problem. According to sources, the reserve presently has only around 17 breeding-age (‘alpha’) tigresses, while very few of them are found in the core breeding zone where most successful reproduction naturally occurs.

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This shortage is emerging as one of the biggest obstacles to increasing the tiger population in India’s largest tiger reserve. Forest officials are also awaiting the results of the comprehensive tiger estimation survey conducted recently across the reserve.

The findings are expected to provide updated information on tiger numbers, distribution, breeding status, cub survival and overall population health.

The report will play a crucial role in shaping future conservation and habitat management strategies. According to the latest Andhra Pradesh Forest Department data from the 2024 tiger estimation for the Nagarjunasagar- Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR/Nallamala landscape), the reserve has nearly 87 tigers, comprising 32 adult males, 40 adult females, 11 cubs and four unclassified animals whose sex could not be confirmed.