Sugali Preethi’s mom files complaint against Dy CM Pawan Kalyan over alleged unfulfilled promises

VIJAYAWADA: In an unexpected development in the issue of the sensational Sugali Preethi case, Sugali Parvathi Devi, mother of the deceased tribal girl, lodged a complaint against Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan at Gannavaram police station on Monday.

In her complaint, Parvathi Devi alleged that Pawan Kalyan used her daughter’s death for political purposes and later failed to fulfil assurances made to the family. She sought action against the Deputy CM, accusing him of cheating, breach of trust, making false public statements regarding the case, and misleading the family with promises related to a reinvestigation into the matter.

She alleged that Pawan Kalyan made contradictory statements on the case and failed to honour his pre-election promise that his “first signature” would ensure justice after becoming Deputy CM.

“Whenever I sought justice for my daughter, leaders and supporters of the JSP targeted or attacked me instead of addressing my concerns,” she said. Urging the Deputy CM to intervene, Parvathi Devi appealed for justice in Sugali Preethi case and requested the police to examine her complaint and take action.

When TNIE contacted, Krishna district SP Vasana Vidyasagar Naidu said that the complaint will be examined and that action will be taken based on the legal opinion.