Andhra Pradesh CRDA approves ryot loan waiver, annuity hike

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) on Tuesday approved a slew of measures to accelerate Amaravati’s development, including enhanced annuity benefits for land pooling farmers, farm loan waivers for new participants, improved rehabilitation for displaced families, and the creation of world-class social infrastructure across the capital region.
The Authority approved an agricultural loan waiver of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for families contributing land under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) for major infrastructure projects such as the International Airport, International Sports City, railway line, Inner Ring Road and Smart Industries. The benefit will apply only to agricultural loans obtained on or before January 6, 2026.
The decisions were taken at the 63rd CRDA Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat.
MA&UD Minister P Narayana said the government had reaffirmed its commitment to fulfilling promises made to farmers and expediting the construction of the greenfield capital.
The Authority approved an annual annuity of up to Rs 40,000 per acre for farmers who offer land under the LPS from June 12, 2024, when the present government assumed office. The annuity will be paid for 10 years from the date of land surrender, with an annual increase of Rs 5,000 per acre for wet land and Rs 3,000 per acre for dry land.
Narayana said the government had decided to extend the annuity period for farmers who pooled land between 2014 and 2019 from 10 years to 15 years, acknowledging the losses they incurred due to the slowdown in Amaravati’s development over the previous five years.
The Authority also approved enhanced rehabilitation measures for families losing land in village habitation areas because of trunk road construction. Affected families will receive developed residential plots of equivalent extent within the same village, while the monthly house rent allowance has been doubled from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for one year until permanent houses are built.
The meeting approved payment of Rs 159 crore to the Endowments Department for the transfer of 307 acres of Inam and Endowment lands required for the proposed International Sports City. The transfer will be completed after obtaining the necessary court approvals.
The Authority allocated two acres to the Fisheries Department for a modern aquarium and office complex. It also allotted 7.42 acres to the Art of Living Foundation, land and park management rights to the Isha Foundation, and four acres to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
The CM directed officials to ensure that each of the 25 townships planned across the 217-square-kilometre capital region includes at least one national or international-standard school and one modern hospital.
Narayana said most of the required 12.5 acres had already been voluntarily surrendered, while the deadline for handing over the remaining 2.5 acres expired on Tuesday.
“If land is not offered voluntarily, the government will acquire it under the Land Acquisition Act and deposit compensation,” he said.
Narayana said the steel bridge would open in 10 days and added that 1,000 dispute-free acres would soon come under the Land Pooling Scheme.