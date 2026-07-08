Andhra Pradesh CRDA approves ryot loan waiver, annuity hike

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) on Tuesday approved a slew of measures to accelerate Amaravati’s development, including enhanced annuity benefits for land pooling farmers, farm loan waivers for new participants, improved rehabilitation for displaced families, and the creation of world-class social infrastructure across the capital region.

The Authority approved an agricultural loan waiver of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for families contributing land under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) for major infrastructure projects such as the International Airport, International Sports City, railway line, Inner Ring Road and Smart Industries. The benefit will apply only to agricultural loans obtained on or before January 6, 2026.

The decisions were taken at the 63rd CRDA Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat.

MA&UD Minister P Narayana said the government had reaffirmed its commitment to fulfilling promises made to farmers and expediting the construction of the greenfield capital.

The Authority approved an annual annuity of up to Rs 40,000 per acre for farmers who offer land under the LPS from June 12, 2024, when the present government assumed office. The annuity will be paid for 10 years from the date of land surrender, with an annual increase of Rs 5,000 per acre for wet land and Rs 3,000 per acre for dry land.

Narayana said the government had decided to extend the annuity period for farmers who pooled land between 2014 and 2019 from 10 years to 15 years, acknowledging the losses they incurred due to the slowdown in Amaravati’s development over the previous five years.