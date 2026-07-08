Andhra Pradesh to integrate Artificial Intelligence into core of governance

VIJAYAWADA: Across India, States are experimenting with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve public service delivery. Andhra Pradesh, however, is attempting something more ambitious -- integrating AI into the core architecture of governance itself.

Rather than deploying isolated AI pilots, the State is building an interconnected digital ecosystem that combines citizen services, real-time governance, data analytics and welfare delivery.

The objective is to move beyond digitising government processes towards creating an intelligent, data-driven administration capable of anticipating problems, improving decision-making and delivering public services more efficiently.

Highlighting the State’s vision, HRD, IT and RTGS Minister Nara Lokesh said, “AI is not just another technology for Andhra Pradesh; it is becoming the core of our governance operating system. Our goal is to make government faster, smarter, more transparent and citizen-centric through the responsible use of emerging technologies.”