Andhra Pradesh to integrate Artificial Intelligence into core of governance

VIJAYAWADA: Across India, States are experimenting with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve public service delivery. Andhra Pradesh, however, is attempting something more ambitious -- integrating AI into the core architecture of governance itself.
Rather than deploying isolated AI pilots, the State is building an interconnected digital ecosystem that combines citizen services, real-time governance, data analytics and welfare delivery.
The objective is to move beyond digitising government processes towards creating an intelligent, data-driven administration capable of anticipating problems, improving decision-making and delivering public services more efficiently.
Highlighting the State’s vision, HRD, IT and RTGS Minister Nara Lokesh said, “AI is not just another technology for Andhra Pradesh; it is becoming the core of our governance operating system. Our goal is to make government faster, smarter, more transparent and citizen-centric through the responsible use of emerging technologies.”
‘Mana Mitra’ offering 1,126 govt services across 35 departments
The transformation begins with Mana Mitra, Andhra Pradesh’s WhatsApp-first citizen service platform. Since its launch in January 2025, the platform has expanded to offer 1,126 government services across 35 departments, serving 58.2 lakh citizens and recording more than 3.42 crore service sessions. By bringing government services onto a familiar digital platform, Mana Mitra reduces the need for citizens to visit government offices or navigate multiple departmental websites, creating a single digital interface between citizens and the State.
The next layer of this transformation lies in grievance redressal. Andhra Pradesh has embedded artificial intelligence across its Public Grievance Redressal System (AI4PGRS), where citizens can register grievances through text, images or voice in a conversational interface.
Since June 2024, the platform has received over 17.6 lakh grievances, while AI now assists in grievance routing, analytics, response quality assessment and the development of standard operating procedures aimed at improving both the speed and quality of grievance resolution.
The AWARE (Advanced Warning and Advisory for Resilient Ecosystem) platform represents one of the State’s most significant governance innovations. Operating 61 live statewide use cases, AWARE integrates weather, hydrology, agriculture, public health, air quality and disaster intelligence into a single platform, allowing departments to move from reactive administration to proactive governance.
Some services operate continuously throughout the year, while others activate during agricultural cycles, monsoon periods or emergency situations, providing officers with real-time alerts and predictive intelligence.
Complementing these citizen-facing platforms is the State Data Lake, which consolidates data from across government into a unified digital platform, enabling real-time analytics, evidence-based policymaking and more responsive public service delivery.
The platform has already integrated 55 databases across 41 departments and autonomous organisations, with AI applications being built on top of this common data infrastructure. The results are beginning to demonstrate the value of data-driven governance. The system has identified 17,547 pension anomalies with an estimated annual savings potential of Rs 84.22 crore, removed 1.61 lakh deceased beneficiaries from Rice Cards, identified nearly 96,000 ineligible beneficiaries under the Jagjeevan Jyothi scheme, and flagged 1.28 lakh duplicate housing sanctions for review. Artificial intelligence is also increasingly supporting frontline administration. Through the State’s AI Acceleration Project, 98 AI use cases have been identified across government, of which 29 have already entered statewide production.
These applications span public health, agriculture, taxation, policing and citizen grievance management, including tuberculosis risk prediction, crop disease detection, GST fraud detection and AI-enabled CCTV analytics.
For government officials, platforms such as RTGS Lens, Revenue One and the Single Search Bar are changing the way administrative decisions are made. RTGS Lens has integrated 506 departmental workflows across 28 departments