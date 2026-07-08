Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation signs MoU with Explurger

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) and Explurger to introduce an AI-powered multilingual tourist assistance platform across the State.

Under the MoU, Explurger’s NiVU AI will be rolled out at more than 100 tourist and pilgrimage destinations through QR codes, enabling visitors to access information in multiple languages without downloading an app or paying any fee.

Durgesh said the initiative aligns with the ‘Swarna Andhra Vision-2047’ of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. He launched the ‘ASK AI’ QR code and demonstrated platform in Telugu.

The rollout will begin with 30 destinations in the first year and expand to over 100 sites within three years. Explurger Founder and CEO Jitin Bhatia said the platform serves 22 million users in 75 countries. The Tourism Department expects the initiative to boost tourist footfall, especially during the Godavari Pushkaralu.