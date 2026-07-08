Andhra Pradesh will promote handicrafts tourism, says Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Drawing a roadmap to transform Andhra Pradesh’s rich handicraft tradition into a major tourism and livelihood initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday announced that the State would promote ‘Handicrafts Tourism’ on the lines of temple and eco-tourism while unveiling measures aimed at preserving traditional art forms and improving the lives of artisans.

Inaugurating the AP Handicrafts Mahotsavam-2026, organised by Lepakshi at Dr BR Ambedkar Kalavedika in Vijayawada, the Deputy CM said every handicraft would be tagged with a QR code carrying the artisan’s profile and the story behind the craft, ensuring due recognition. He directed officials to produce documentaries highlighting artisans’ skills and announced the establishment of Common Facility Centres (CFCs) under the VB-G RAM-G Scheme.

He announced that Tholu Bommalata performances would be featured during the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu to showcase the traditional art form to a wider audience. He said artisans should receive recognition on par with the respect accorded to master craftsmen in countries like Japan.

He directed officials to organise cluster-wise medical camps for artisans, noting that those engaged in lace-making, weaving, Kalamkari and other crafts often suffer occupation-related health issues. He suggested introducing scientific wooden educational toys made by local artisans in panchayat schools and setting up a dedicated CFC for Savara tribal artisans.