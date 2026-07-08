Andhra Pradesh will promote handicrafts tourism, says Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Drawing a roadmap to transform Andhra Pradesh’s rich handicraft tradition into a major tourism and livelihood initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday announced that the State would promote ‘Handicrafts Tourism’ on the lines of temple and eco-tourism while unveiling measures aimed at preserving traditional art forms and improving the lives of artisans.
Inaugurating the AP Handicrafts Mahotsavam-2026, organised by Lepakshi at Dr BR Ambedkar Kalavedika in Vijayawada, the Deputy CM said every handicraft would be tagged with a QR code carrying the artisan’s profile and the story behind the craft, ensuring due recognition. He directed officials to produce documentaries highlighting artisans’ skills and announced the establishment of Common Facility Centres (CFCs) under the VB-G RAM-G Scheme.
He announced that Tholu Bommalata performances would be featured during the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu to showcase the traditional art form to a wider audience. He said artisans should receive recognition on par with the respect accorded to master craftsmen in countries like Japan.
He directed officials to organise cluster-wise medical camps for artisans, noting that those engaged in lace-making, weaving, Kalamkari and other crafts often suffer occupation-related health issues. He suggested introducing scientific wooden educational toys made by local artisans in panchayat schools and setting up a dedicated CFC for Savara tribal artisans.
The Deputy Chief Minister also stressed the need to preserve endangered crafts such as Kalamkari, Narsapur lace, wood carving and Savara tribal art by providing better infrastructure, marketing support and global exposure. He suggested incorporating traditional art into schools and called for Japanese-style recognition of master artisans.
During his visit, Pawan purchased three Uppada Jamdani silk sarees for his wife, Anna Konidela, besides buying several handicraft products from different stalls as a gesture of encouragement to artisans.
He virtually inaugurated renovated Lepakshi showrooms in Guntur and Kakinada, a new showroom at Rajahmundry Airport, 100 Udyam workshops aimed at integrating 2,000 artisans into the formal industrial ecosystem, and specialised training programmes for carpet weavers from Eluru and banana fibre artisans from Anantapur. It witnessed the launch of the Lepakshi e-Commerce App, now available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, enabling AP’s handicraft products to reach national and international markets.