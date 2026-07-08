Gade Sai Krishna case: SIT gets Nagaraju custody to reconstruct crime scene

VIJAYAWADA: Invoking the constitutional ideal of ‘Satyameva Jayate’ (Truth Alone Triumphs), the High Court on Tuesday, in a significant order in the Gade Sai Krishna lock-up death case, permitted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to take former Krishna Lanka Inspector Nagaraju into police custody for crime scene reconstruction and evidence collection, while directing that the probe be conducted in a fair, scientific and transparent manner.

Justice K Maheswara Rao partially modified the conditions imposed by the Vijayawada Second Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, allowing the SIT to take Nagaraju from Rajamahendravaram Central Jail to Vijayawada, including the Krishna Lanka Police Station and other places connected with the alleged offences, for evidence collection and reconstruction of the crime scene.

The High Court directed the SIT to take Nagaraju into custody from July 9 to 16. It ordered that every movement of the accused during his transit from the Jail to Vijayawada and back be compulsorily videographed. The original video recordings, along with the complete CCTV footage covering the custody period, must be produced before the Vijayawada Magistrate Court on July 17.

The Rajamahendravaram Central Jail Superintendent was directed to preserve and submit the original CCTV footage without any alteration.