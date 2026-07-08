I watched my relatives disappear one by one, recalls rescued fisher from Visakhapatnam

Survivor: Still can’t digest what happened to them

Around 2.30 pm, the crew called their families to say they were about 10 nautical miles off the Visakhapatnam coast and expected to reach the harbour within an hour.

According to Chinna, soon after the call, one of the crew, Kari Chinnayya, went inside the boat where the fish are stored. Minutes later, powerful waves overturned the boat. Chinnayya became trapped inside the boat and could not be rescued. The remaining six fishermen climbed onto the overturned hull and stayed there for nearly six hours as waves continued to batter the vessel. “Around 9 pm, the boat began to sink. With no option left, we entered the sea and began swimming in the hope of reaching the shore. After swimming for about three hours in darkness, we realised one member of the group was no longer with them. Unable to locate him, the remaining five continued,” he stated.

By around 4 am, they spotted the lights of a merchant vessel in the distance. But exhaustion had begun to overwhelm them. Chinna’s elder brother, Kari Seethodu, told the others that he could not swim any further, and urged them to continue without him. The remaining four pressed on through the rough sea. Hours later, only Chinna managed to reach the vessel around 7.30 am. Crew members aboard the Panama-flagged merchant vessel MV Universe Wealthy spotted him struggling in the water, threw him a lifebuoy and pulled him to safety. Looking back, Chinna says the rescue brought relief but no joy. “I was saved, but I left behind everyone who had gone to sea with me. I still cannot digest what happened to them,” he said.

Search operations re continuing to trace the six missing fishermen.