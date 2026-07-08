IndiGo to operate Vijayawada-Varanasi-Kolkata direct flights from August 13

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh on Tuesday unveiled the official poster of IndiGo Airlines announcing new direct flight services from Vijayawada International Airport to Varanasi and Kolkata, starting August 13, 2026.

He expressed confidence that better air connectivity will help position Vijayawada as a key hub in South India. According to IndiGo officials, the flights will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday per week.

Flight 6E 6501 will depart from Varanasi at 3.55 pm and reach Vijayawada at 5.50 pm. The return flight 6E 6502 will leave Vijayawada at 6.20 pm and arrive in Varanasi at 8.15 pm. The same flight will then continue via Varanasi to Kolkata, reaching there at 10.15 pm. From Kolkata, flight 6E 6501 will depart at 2.10 pm and reach Vijayawada at 5.50 pm via Varanasi.

Officials said the new routes are expected to benefit pilgrims, business travelers, and tourists alike.