Minister Lokesh invites Korean firms to expand investments in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Human Resource Development (HRD) and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday invited leading South Korean companies to expand their investments in Andhra Pradesh, pitching the State as a preferred destination for electric mobility, semiconductors, electronics and petrochemicals during his visit to Seoul.

In a meeting with Hyundai Mobis Executive Vice President Youngbin Kim, Vice President Hanseok Park and Jungho Seo, Lokesh invited the automotive parts major to establish an electric vehicle (EV) semiconductor hub in Andhra Pradesh. He proposed setting up an EV components and battery systems manufacturing facility near Tirupati or Anantapur, an R&D and engineering centre in Visakhapatnam, and a Centre of Excellence with IIT Tirupati to drive innovation in automotive technologies.

The minister also sought Hyundai Mobis’ support for research in autonomous driving, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and smart manufacturing through the State’s RTIH initiative. He urged the company to partner in developing Anantapur as an automobile hub and organise a Tier-1 suppliers’ meet in Andhra Pradesh. Youngbin Kim said Hyundai Mobis already manufactures automotive modules and key components at Chennai and Anantapur, with Gurugram serving as its aftermarket parts hub.