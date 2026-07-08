Rs 2,545 crore for villages of Andhra Pradesh under VB-GRAM-G

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh has received Rs 2,545.50 crore as the first instalment under the Centre’s Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Grameen) (VB-GRAM-G), In a statement, the Minister said Rs 1,414.16 crore of the allocation had been earmarked for payment of wages, Rs 942.77 crore for material expenditure and Rs 188.50 crore for administrative expenses.

Chandrasekhar said the VB-GRAM-G programme marked a significant step in the Centre’s efforts to strengthen rural development and create durable infrastructure in villages.

He said the State government would utilise the funds to expand employment opportunities, build permanent community assets and improve rural infrastructure in AP.

The Minister said the scheme also contributes to the creation of sustainable livelihood opportunities through the development of public assets.

He said the Union Government, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, had accorded high priority to rural development, while the scheme was being implemented nationwide under the guidance of Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chandrasekhar expressed confidence that the State government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, would utilise the funds to accelerate rural infrastructure development and employment generation. Effective implementation of the programme, he said, would help AP contribute to the national goal of achieving Viksit Bharat 2047.