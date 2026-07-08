SIPB nod for Rs 9,076 crore investments in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The 19th State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu cleared the investment proposals to the tune of Rs 9,076.11 crore related to 11 projects expected to generate 10,531 employment opportunities in the State.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the officials to promote industrialisation to provide additional income opportunities for farming families and enable them to emerge as entrepreneurs. He emphasised on attracting investments to strengthen the rural economy and called for leveraging the growing demand for ethanol.
The Chief Minister said that increasing ethanol blending to 40 percent would provide significant additional income to maize farmers. He instructed officials to actively encourage investments in the ethanol manufacturing sector, noting that ethanol demand would increase substantially for blending with petrol and diesel. He also directed officials to formulate a comprehensive policy covering ethanol, methane and aviation fuel.
Reiterating that wealth creation and a circular economy are key pillars of the government’s development strategy, the Chief Minister stressed the need to promote food processing industries on a large scale.
Highlighting the immense potential of the tourism sector, the Chief Minister proposed the establishment of 100 Experience Centres at major tourist destinations across the State, including Thimmamma Marrimanu. He said tourist destinations such as Polavaram, Dindi, Gandikota, Kambham Cheruvu and Lambasingi should be developed into world-class attractions.
He informed the meeting that the Jindal Group has expressed interest in establishing a resort near Lambasingi and Araku.The Chief Minister also called for the promotion of Andhra Pradesh’s traditional handicrafts and cultural heritage, including Etikoppaka, Kondapalli, Dharmavaram, Mangalagiri, Uppada and Ponduru. He instructed officials to expedite preparation of the Suryalanka Master Plan and develop projects such as Kangundi Fort in Kuppam and an Elephant Safari in Chittoor district.
The Chief Minister also noted the significant expansion of hotel infrastructure in the State. While Andhra Pradesh had 4,390 hotel rooms in 2024, approvals have been granted over the past two years for the construction of 9,364 additional hotel rooms, increasing total capacity to 13,753 rooms. He congratulated officials for their efforts in facilitating these investments.
With renewable energy witnessing rapid growth, the Chief Minister directed officials to attract investments in solar cell manufacturing and position Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in the sector.
He instructed officials to expedite the establishment of the remaining 38 MSME Parks and integrate them with railway terminals to improve logistics. He also called for the development of a Logistics University and Skill Development Centres to enhance employment opportunities for youth.
The Chief Minister directed that all new industries in the State should be encouraged to use green energy.
Ministers K Atchannaidu, Payyavula Keshav, Anagani Satya Prasad, P. Narayana, Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Kandula Durgesh, Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad participated.