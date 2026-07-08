SIPB nod for Rs 9,076 crore investments in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The 19th State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu cleared the investment proposals to the tune of Rs 9,076.11 crore related to 11 projects expected to generate 10,531 employment opportunities in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the officials to promote industrialisation to provide additional income opportunities for farming families and enable them to emerge as entrepreneurs. He emphasised on attracting investments to strengthen the rural economy and called for leveraging the growing demand for ethanol.

The Chief Minister said that increasing ethanol blending to 40 percent would provide significant additional income to maize farmers. He instructed officials to actively encourage investments in the ethanol manufacturing sector, noting that ethanol demand would increase substantially for blending with petrol and diesel. He also directed officials to formulate a comprehensive policy covering ethanol, methane and aviation fuel.

Reiterating that wealth creation and a circular economy are key pillars of the government’s development strategy, the Chief Minister stressed the need to promote food processing industries on a large scale.

Highlighting the immense potential of the tourism sector, the Chief Minister proposed the establishment of 100 Experience Centres at major tourist destinations across the State, including Thimmamma Marrimanu. He said tourist destinations such as Polavaram, Dindi, Gandikota, Kambham Cheruvu and Lambasingi should be developed into world-class attractions.