World Bank team lauds Andhra Pradesh education reforms

VIJAYAWADA: A three-day high-level workshop titled “Strengthening Client Capacity for Impact (SCCI)”, organised by the World Bank Group (WBG), commenced on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The workshop aims to boost implementation capacity and enhance the effectiveness of World Bank-supported projects across India. The workshop is attended by B Srinivasa Rao, State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, along with V Satish Reddy, SALT Project Coordinator, representing the State.

During the workshop, B Srinivasa Rao presented the progress of education initiatives being implemented by the School Education Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, under Samagra Shiksha with World Bank support.

World Bank representatives appreciated the government’s transformative efforts in improving learning outcomes, promoting digital learning, and enhancing teacher capacity.

The World Bank also praised AP’s flagship SALT (Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation) programme, describing it as an outstanding example of how a Program-for-Results (PforR) initiative can be effectively implemented at the grassroots level.

Srinivasa Rao stated that the workshop has been designed to provide practical, implementation-oriented learning rather than being limited to theoretical discussions.