Amaravati will remain a world-class city: Minister Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to developing the capital city, Urban Development Minister P. Narayana has asserted that the first phase of Amaravati projects will be completed within the stipulated timelines, while strongly criticising YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s alternate capital proposal, “Mavigun”.
Reviewing the progress of ongoing government buildings, arterial road networks, and Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) layouts with contracting firms on Wednesday, the Minister labelled the opposition’s alternate capital proposal as a politically motivated move designed purely to confuse the public.
“It is the proposal of a person who has the least knowledge of administration,” Minister Narayana said. “That person had proposed three capitals, splitting the legislature, executive, and judiciary to three different places.
However, our Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu not only understands the importance of keeping all three wings of democracy at one place, but has also directed us to locate all departmental offices at a single destination so people are not made to run from pillar to post.”
The Minister stated that the public is in no mood to trust such political manoeuvres, asserting that Amaravati is rapidly being realised and will serve as the absolute nerve centre of state administration in the coming days.
Addressing the controversy over construction costs, Minister Narayana stated that the opposition is attempting to mislead the public by comparing the financial layout of high-end, iconic structures with those of standard government buildings.
He dismissed Jagan’s threat to base his election campaign on a “Mavigun vs. Amaravati” debate, noting that even leaders within the YSRCP are reportedly distancing themselves from such impractical narratives. The Minister firmly declared that regardless of political obstacles or conspiracies, the first phase of the capital city will be delivered strictly on schedule.
Regarding infrastructure quality, the Minister highlighted that special priority is being given to underground utility systems to ensure that Amaravati remains a world-class, hygienic urban centre.
Providing a status update on current projects, he confirmed that the construction of MLA quarters is already complete, while the MLC and All India Services (AIS) towers are slated for completion by the end of this month. Once finished, these structures will be handed over to the General Administration Department (GAD) for formal allocation based on official protocols.
In a related development Minister Narayana convened a high-level meeting on Wednesday at his camp office in Rayapudi with representatives of the Amaravati farmers to resolve pending issues.