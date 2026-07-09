Andhra govt announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to missing fishers’ families

VISAKHAPATNAM: A three-member committee has recommended that the families of the six fishermen who remain missing after their mechanised fishing boat capsized off the Visakhapatnam coast be extended ex gratia and insurance benefits under the Group Accident Insurance Scheme (GAIS), after concluding that the fishermen may be presumed to have died while at sea.

The assistance comprises Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 5 lakh under the GAIS. The recommendation comes after the six fishermen remained untraced despite coordinated search and rescue operations by the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Marine Police, which continued for more than 72 hours.

In its report, the committee observed, “In view of the facts narrated and the findings recorded, the Committee presumes that the fishermen might have died while fishing at sea, enabling the dependent nominees of the deceased fishermen to claim ex gratia under the Group Accident Insurance Scheme (GAIS).” The report does not formally declare the fishermen dead but records the committee’s presumption for the purpose of processing compensation claims under the scheme.

The committee, comprising the Revenue Divisional Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police/Assistant Commissioner of Police, and Assistant Director of Fisheries, was constituted under GO Ms No 54 o ascertain the status of the missing fishermen and facilitate the issuance of the necessary certificates for their legal heirs.