Andhra govt announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to missing fishers’ families

VISAKHAPATNAM: A three-member committee has recommended that the families of the six fishermen who remain missing after their mechanised fishing boat capsized off the Visakhapatnam coast be extended ex gratia and insurance benefits under the Group Accident Insurance Scheme (GAIS), after concluding that the fishermen may be presumed to have died while at sea.
The assistance comprises Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 5 lakh under the GAIS. The recommendation comes after the six fishermen remained untraced despite coordinated search and rescue operations by the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Marine Police, which continued for more than 72 hours.
In its report, the committee observed, “In view of the facts narrated and the findings recorded, the Committee presumes that the fishermen might have died while fishing at sea, enabling the dependent nominees of the deceased fishermen to claim ex gratia under the Group Accident Insurance Scheme (GAIS).” The report does not formally declare the fishermen dead but records the committee’s presumption for the purpose of processing compensation claims under the scheme.
The committee, comprising the Revenue Divisional Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police/Assistant Commissioner of Police, and Assistant Director of Fisheries, was constituted under GO Ms No 54 o ascertain the status of the missing fishermen and facilitate the issuance of the necessary certificates for their legal heirs.
According to the report, the mechanised fishing boat IND-AP-MM-V5-83, owned by Kari Chinna, sailed from the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on July 1 with seven fishermen on board. After three days of fishing, the crew began its return journey on July 4 when the boat capsized around 2.30 pm in rough seas and high waves off the Gangavaram coast.
The report stated that all seven fishermen were thrown into the sea after the vessel overturned and became separated while attempting to swim towards nearby vessels for rescue. Following information about the incident, the Fisheries Department alerted the Indian Coast Guard, which, along with the Indian Navy and Marine Police, launched extensive search operations.
The lone survivor, Kari Chinna, was rescued by the merchant vessel Universal Wealthy on July 5 after drifting at sea overnight and was later brought ashore by the Indian Navy. The remaining six fishermen including Raguthu Bandiyya (43), Meda Chinna Ammoru (48), Kari Chinnayya (32), Kari Seethodu (55), Amara Appalaraju (24) and Kari Garagayya (24), have not been traced.
The compensation cheques were handed over by Excise and Mines Minister Kollu Ravindra, at the Mechanised Boat Owners’ Association building near the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on Wednesday.
Speaking to the media, minister Ravindra, stated, “As the fishermen could not be traced even after the completion of the initial 72-hour search period, the government decided to provide immediate financial assistance based on the account of lone survivor Kari Chinna, the Coast Guard’s report and the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.”