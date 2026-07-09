Andhra HC directs SIT to submit report on death of Sai Krishna

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit a sealed-cover status report detailing the progress of the investigation into the alleged custodial death of Kapu youth Sai Krishna.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan, adjourned the matter for three weeks after hearing arguments from both sides.

Senior advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the State government was attempting to limit the investigation to Krishna Lanka Inspector SSVV Nagaraju alone.

He alleged that senior police officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP), the Vijayawada Police Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) also had a role in the custodial death.

The counsel further contended that during the hearing of the habeas corpus petition filed by Sai Krishna’s mother, the DGP and Vijayawada police officials had informed the High Court that they were unaware of Sai Krishna’s whereabouts.

He expressed a lack of confidence in the SIT probe and sought an independent probe.