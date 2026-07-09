Andhra youth attempts suicide, saved by TeleMANAS

VIJAYAWADA: A 21-year-old youth from Proddatur, Kadapa district, who attempted suicide by consuming rat poison, was rescued through intervention by the TeleMANAS mental health helpline (14416).

According to officials, the youth, distressed over issues, ingested poison on Tuesday morning. Later, anxious about his condition, he searched online and contacted the TeleMANAS helpline operated by the Health Department at Vijayawada Government General Hospital.

Responding immediately, psychiatrists and counsellors calmed him over the phone, spoke to his father, and directed the family to Proddatur District Hospital for urgent treatment.

Doctors at the hospital administered emergency care, including induced vomiting, which helped the youth recover swiftly. On Wednesday, TeleMANAS staff conducted counselling sessions for both father and son to ensure continued support.

The intervention was coordinated by TeleMANAS consultant Dr Srikanth and counsellor Sheikh from Vijayawada, along with psychiatrist Dr Kavita Prasanna, clinical psychologist K Shilpa, and psychiatric social worker P Bhaskar from the DMHP centre at Proddatur.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav lauded the team’s efforts, commending their prompt action in saving the young man’s life and highlighting the importance of mental health services in crisis situations.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)